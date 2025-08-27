Punjab governor for adopting AI for transformational public governance

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, on Wednesday stressed the need for

adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to promote innovation, transparency and efficiency

in public service sectors across the country.

Addressing the closing session of the third annual Public Policy Conference, on ‘Artifical

Intelligence in Public Policy and Governance,' organised by the National Institute of Public

Policy (NIPP), here at the NSPP, the governor termed that AI a game-changing force

in governance and policy implementation, especially in combating climate change and

reforming administrative systems.

“Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized every aspect of modern life. We must harness

this technology to bring efficiency, transparency and innovation to our public institutions,”

he said.

Governor Saleem Haider called for enhanced investment in AI research and development.

“If we are to compete globally, we must invest in developing our AI capabilities,” he added.

The governor urged civil servants to serve with compassion and professionalism, stating

that bureaucracy must rebuild public trust through character and conduct.

He shared recent initiatives to improve public accessibility to governance, including

opening the Governor House to citizens and directing staff to maintain courteous

interactions with visitors.

Sardar Saleem Haider remarked that politicians were the most scrutinized segment

of society and emphasised distinguishing between individuals and broader political

narratives.

The Governor concluded by emphasizing the need for close collaboration between

the public sector and academic institutions to develop an effective national AI strategy

aligned with Pakistan’s socio-economic needs.

Senior officials, scholars and AI experts attended the session, including NSPP Rector

Dr Muhammad Jamil Afaqi and Dean NSPP Dr Naveed Elahi.