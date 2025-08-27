Punjab Governor For Adopting AI For Transformational Public Governance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, on Wednesday stressed the need for
adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to promote innovation, transparency and efficiency
in public service sectors across the country.
Addressing the closing session of the third annual Public Policy Conference, on ‘Artifical
Intelligence in Public Policy and Governance,' organised by the National Institute of Public
Policy (NIPP), here at the NSPP, the governor termed that AI a game-changing force
in governance and policy implementation, especially in combating climate change and
reforming administrative systems.
“Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized every aspect of modern life. We must harness
this technology to bring efficiency, transparency and innovation to our public institutions,”
he said.
Governor Saleem Haider called for enhanced investment in AI research and development.
“If we are to compete globally, we must invest in developing our AI capabilities,” he added.
The governor urged civil servants to serve with compassion and professionalism, stating
that bureaucracy must rebuild public trust through character and conduct.
He shared recent initiatives to improve public accessibility to governance, including
opening the Governor House to citizens and directing staff to maintain courteous
interactions with visitors.
Sardar Saleem Haider remarked that politicians were the most scrutinized segment
of society and emphasised distinguishing between individuals and broader political
narratives.
The Governor concluded by emphasizing the need for close collaboration between
the public sector and academic institutions to develop an effective national AI strategy
aligned with Pakistan’s socio-economic needs.
Senior officials, scholars and AI experts attended the session, including NSPP Rector
Dr Muhammad Jamil Afaqi and Dean NSPP Dr Naveed Elahi.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSCA puts flood monitoring teams on 24/7 alert9 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio drive preparations, Urges awareness through social media9 minutes ago
-
SC seeks teacher's record from KP govt in fake degree case9 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor for adopting AI for transformational public governance9 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident19 minutes ago
-
SC refers dowry's money recovery case to larger bench19 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan visits Shahdara to review the flood situation19 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses accused's bail in drugs smuggling case19 minutes ago
-
PHA Rawalpindi taking special steps to protect plants & flowers from rains: Ranjha19 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman, NCHR member discuss minorities issues19 minutes ago
-
PICS hosts first briefing session on China Fellowship Program19 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Secretary chairs meeting on basic health services in Loralai19 minutes ago