Punjab Governor Given One-day Time For Oath Of Punjab CM-elect

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2022 | 05:34 PM

Punjab Governor given one-day time for oath of Punjab CM-elect

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has announced the reserved verdict and suggested President Alvi to play his role to resolve the issue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday gave one day time to Punjab Governor for administration of oath to Chief Minister elect of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti announced the reserved verdict.

The CJ held that the Governor Punjab should ensure the completion of the process of administration of oath of Chief Minister of Punjab, either himself or through his nominee, in terms of the Article 255 of the constitution, on or before April 28, 2022.

CJ Bhatti held that t there is no vacuum or space in the constitution for causing any delay in the administration of oath, whereas the Province of Punjab was being operated without the functional government for the last 25 days.

The verdicts added that the oath of the CM-elect was being delayed on one pretext or the other, which was not only against democratic norms but also against the scheme of the constitution.

The judgment held, “Moreover, President of Pakistan, who is also under constitutional obligation to facilitate the expeditious administration of oath of Prime Minister or Chief Minister in any province, hence is suggested to play his role mandated by the constitution/law, ensuring a functional Provincial Government in Punjab,".

The CJ also directed court staff to transmit the order through fax immediately to the offices of the Governor and President for its placement before them, today (Wednesday).

Hamza was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, he has to take oath yet as his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC’s directives for not delaying the matter any further.

The LHC reserved the verdict on Hamza’s plea on Tuesday, which is the second time PML-N reached out to the high court for the resolution of the matter.

Earlier, on April 22, the LHC, in a petition of Hamza, ruled that the governor could not refuse oath to a newly-elected chief minister of a province and expected that the president would nominate any person to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz without a delay.

Hamza in his petition said it was evident that the governor and the president were not ready to obey the court order, therefore, it was imperative that a person be nominated by the court in order to protect the Constitution and to enforce its provisions with full force. Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais had opposed the petition, saying that it was not maintainable.

