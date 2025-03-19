Open Menu

Punjab Governor Hails Role Of Lawyers In Strengthening Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:55 PM

Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that role of the lawyers' community is vital in the promotion and strengthening democracy in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that role of the lawyers' community is vital in the promotion and strengthening democracy in the country.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted to the lawyers' community at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he expressed hope that lawyers' community will play an active role for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor Punjab said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend an Iftar dinner at the Governor's House soon.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a people-centric party that thrives on connecting with the masses. He assured that as long as he is in office, the doors of the Governor House will remain open to the public.

The Governor also underscored the importance of providing justice to the common man, considering it a fundamental aspect of governance, adding that a society can endure oppression, but it cannot survive without justice.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Iftar parties are being arranged for common people at Governor House with his own resources without incurring government expenditure.

He further stated that sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism will always be remembered. He emphasized that there is no other big agenda than country's security and all leaders should be on one page against terrorism.

Senior lawyers Zaheer Cheema, Mian Shahid and other lawyers were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations

12 minutes ago
 Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall colla ..

Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed

10 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik

10 minutes ago
 Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19t ..

Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary

10 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day

2 minutes ago
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthe ..

Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy

2 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategi ..

Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..

27 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars ..

2 minutes ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects i ..

Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart

2 minutes ago
 Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliament ..

Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan