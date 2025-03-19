Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that role of the lawyers' community is vital in the promotion and strengthening democracy in the country.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted to the lawyers' community at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he expressed hope that lawyers' community will play an active role for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor Punjab said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend an Iftar dinner at the Governor's House soon.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a people-centric party that thrives on connecting with the masses. He assured that as long as he is in office, the doors of the Governor House will remain open to the public.

The Governor also underscored the importance of providing justice to the common man, considering it a fundamental aspect of governance, adding that a society can endure oppression, but it cannot survive without justice.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Iftar parties are being arranged for common people at Governor House with his own resources without incurring government expenditure.

He further stated that sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism will always be remembered. He emphasized that there is no other big agenda than country's security and all leaders should be on one page against terrorism.

Senior lawyers Zaheer Cheema, Mian Shahid and other lawyers were present on the occasion.