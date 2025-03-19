Punjab Governor Hails Role Of Lawyers In Strengthening Democracy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:55 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that role of the lawyers' community is vital in the promotion and strengthening democracy in the country
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that role of the lawyers' community is vital in the promotion and strengthening democracy in the country.
Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted to the lawyers' community at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he expressed hope that lawyers' community will play an active role for the development and prosperity of the country.
The Governor Punjab said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend an Iftar dinner at the Governor's House soon.
He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a people-centric party that thrives on connecting with the masses. He assured that as long as he is in office, the doors of the Governor House will remain open to the public.
The Governor also underscored the importance of providing justice to the common man, considering it a fundamental aspect of governance, adding that a society can endure oppression, but it cannot survive without justice.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Iftar parties are being arranged for common people at Governor House with his own resources without incurring government expenditure.
He further stated that sacrifices of security forces in fight against terrorism will always be remembered. He emphasized that there is no other big agenda than country's security and all leaders should be on one page against terrorism.
Senior lawyers Zaheer Cheema, Mian Shahid and other lawyers were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..
UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik
Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary
Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy
Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars ..
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured: Spokesperson
Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart
Rachkov: Belarus seeks to develop inter-parliamentary relations with Republika S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed10 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security arrangements for Ali Day2 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor hails role of lawyers in strengthening democracy2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar holds meetings with bars' delegations2 minutes ago
-
Salim Khoso reviews ongoing development projects in Education and Health depart2 minutes ago
-
PM extends greetings on occasion of Nowruz5 minutes ago
-
Senate body adopts Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 20256 minutes ago
-
Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportat ..41 minutes ago
-
PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar59 minutes ago
-
Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunting59 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotting National Security Committee60 minutes ago