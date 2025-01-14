Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab information minister says they will not allow any conspiracy to succeed

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the Governor of Punjab has no work, so he keeps creating distractions.

Azma Bokhari said that they would not allow any conspiracy to succeed. The confirmation of the gold mine has already been made, and in a month, there will be good news.

While briefing on the Cabinet meeting, Azma Bokhari said that the 22nd provincial cabinet meeting was held with 88 agenda items on Tuesday (today). The cabinet approved the Hindu Marriage Act, which is great news for the minorities. Earlier, the Sikh Marriage Act was passed, and now the Hindu-Sikh Marriage Act has been approved.

She further said that the cabinet has approved the Punjab Finance Business Act, a first of its kind. Under this initiative, easy business cards will provide Rs30 millions in interest-free loans, along with free land. The government will offer land without a lease and Rs30 millions to the youth on government-owned land.

The Information Minister said that the youth who were previously used for creating unrest will now be provided with complete feasibility plans for easy business ventures.

She said 100,000 small startups will be initiated, and medium-sized startups will also be supported. In two to three days, she said, 28 electric buses will arrive in Lahore and be seen on the city’s roads.

Charging stations will be set up for these buses, and new depots will be built for double-decker buses.

She mentioned that the real youth of Pakistan, who wanted the development of Punjab, are now placing their hopes in Maryam Nawaz. The work being done by Maryam Nawaz is inspiring youth from other provinces who wish their chief ministers were like her.

Azma Bokhari added that the Punjab chief minister approved doubling the journalist support funds for medical treatment or marriage, and a dialysis program was also approved, increasing the funding from Rs700,000 to Rs1 million.

The minister also mentioned that special courts will be established for overseas Pakistanis. Zakat and charity donations from overseas Pakistanis were previously misused to create chaos, but Maryam Nawaz has made efforts to provide relief for their problems.

Azma Bokhari said that the founder of PTI would not be able to open his eyes in the morning, so how could the courts be blamed? The case of 190 million Pounds is an open-and-shut case.

The religious card was used to demand punishment, and if so much religious education was being imparted, why was the controversial matter approved in a sealed envelope?, she asked.