Punjab Governor inagurates 'Tele medicine center' at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :To tackle the threat from novel coronavirus, Governor Punjab, Ch. Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated 'Telemedicine Center' at its facilitation center through video link at Sargodha University on Thursday, to stop overcrowding of hospitals and to ensure the public safety as stay at home.

The people could get free clinical services of consultation, diagnosis and e-prescription from medical experts during 8:00 am to 8:00 pm through call, Whatsapp and Skype.

Addressing the ceremony through video link, Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said, "We are extending the scope of corona telemedicine helpline all over the Punjab, so as to provide instant advisory and awareness regarding corona hazards." He said that more than 15000 persons, who were doubtful of being affected by coronavirus, contacted corona telemedicine helpline center. Maximum awareness and guidance was being ensured to those contacting telemedicine centers, he added.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by Sargodha University against COVID-19, the Governor said "Steps were being taken to setup such centers that if large number of people rushed to hospitals along with their family members then they will be more vulnerable to danger of corona spread that is why people are time and again advised to avoid crowded places and stay home and follow safety measures as we jointly have to defeat corona." Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that telemedicine centers could be the answer in the wake of global pandemic as it prevents emergency rooms from being overcrowded, and limits exposure among healthcare workers to infected individuals as their safety is much more important.

He appreciated the role and service of all the doctors, nurses and paramedics who are working in very vulnerable circumstances as frontline soldiers.

The Vice Chancellor informed that telemedicine center will cut down the one-on-one interaction between the patient and doctor or healthcare provider which would be useful in controlling spread of COVID-19.

He said the University has always been rendering many effective community services including, but not limited to, telemedicine center, preparing cost effective sanitizer, free transplantations of cornea by its doctors at DHQ Hospital, Sargodha; continuous advisory services to the local farmers; and the provision of safe drinking water. He vowed to continue community services efforts of the University beyond corona virus pandemic.

On the occasion, Principal Sargodha Medical College Dr Humaira Akram, In-charge telemedicine center Dr Saifullah, Dr Hashim Imran, Director Implementation Mubasher Tariq, number of medical experts, nurses and staff were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people can contact on 0307- 6628473 for telemedicine corona, 0304-1112101 for telemedicine, 0301-9267158 for telemedicine surgery,0307-6628473 for telemedicine medical, 0307-6628472 for telemedicine children, and 0307-6628471 for medicine generals.