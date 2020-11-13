UrduPoint.com
Punjab Governor Inaugurates Al Mustafa Eye Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that volunteers play a crucial role in making service-oriented tasks for humanity successful.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Al Mustafa Eye Hospital, here on Friday. He said that during the first wave of COVID-19, volunteers of different organisations played a great role in serving people.

The governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, properly implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which helped in controlling the spread of the virus.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar appealed to people to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others save from the deadly virus.

He said that inauguration of Al Mustafa Eye Hospital was a matter of honor for him.

He said that Al Mustafa was working efficiently in 22 countries, adding that the organisation, by setting up free camps, had successfully treated 100,000 eye patients.

The governor said that providing eye care services to needy was a great work, adding that collective efforts always yield positive results. Ch Sarwar said that overseas Pakistanis had played an effective role in making big humanity serving organisations in the country successful, adding that expats had never left Pakistanis alone in difficult times.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the Al Mustafa Eye Hospital. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also visited Al Mustafa Eye Hospital.

