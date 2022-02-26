UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Inaugurates 'Maqbool Ahmad Block' At KEMU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed 'Maqbool Ahmad Block' at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU), which has been built through donations from an overseas Pakistani

The governor told the inaugural ceremony it was the service to humanity, not a high office or the worldly riches, which immortalise a man in the annals of history, adding that all the affluent, who have been blessed by God, should work for the welfare of mankind.

Hailing from Toba Tek Singh, Dr. Maqbool Ahmad is a Kemcolian, who graduated from the KEMU (then KEMC) and migrated to the United States of America (USA) in 1972. He set up a chain of clinics in Southern Illinois and Missori. Dr. Maqbool is running many charities in the U.S., Africa and Pakistan currently. The block has been built through a five-million-dollar donation and is named after Dr. Maqbool Ahmad and his wife Samina Ahmad.

Ch Sarwar said Dr. Maqbool Ahmad and his wife would live in history forever for their charitable work, adding that he was successful to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country through the philanthropy of many Pakistanis.

He said the overseas Pakistanis have made the country proud through their achievements and social work globally, adding that they are always in the forefront of charitable works in the hour of need.

KEMU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr. Asad Aslam Khan and a large number of faculty members and staff were present.

Later, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar presided over the 131st convocation of the Punjab University and gave away medals to successful graduates. 327 PhDs were also awarded degrees during the convocation.

Provincial Minister for Local Governments Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed also attended the convocation.

The governor also attended the International Conference on Rheumatology 2022, held under the auspices of Sheikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Institute. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan also participated in the event.

