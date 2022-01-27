UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Inaugurates Telemedicine , Hepatitis Centres At NMU

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated the Telemedicine and Hepatitis centre at Nishtar Medical University to extend better health facilities to the public here on Thursday

PTI Legislator Ahmed Hassan Dehar, Provincial Ministers, Hussain Jahania Gardezi and others were accompanying him.

Telemedicine Centre was established at NMU during the first wave of COVID-19 so that people could consult doctors on telephone instead of visiting hospital.

Speaking at the ceremony held in connection with disbursement of shields and certificates among heirs of Nishtar hospital medical gear who embarrassed martyrdom during global pandemic, he paid homage to doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staffers for working wholeheartedly against viral disease.

Medical gear fought fearlessly against COVID-19 without caring for their own and families lives to serve the country for which he appreciates their efforts and salute them on their gallantry. He informed that ex VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Dr Ghazala, Dr Asif, Dr Shahid Nizami and Dr Muzammil besides a head nurse Zaib-un-Nisa laid down their lives " An idea of setting up a telemedicine centre hit my nose when I was informed that !0,000 patient visited Fatima Jinnah Hospital in one day in Lahore during outbreak of Coronavirus first wave in 2020." he disclosed, The notion was materialized within a day which ultimately extended across Punjab, the governor said and added that 2 million families were provided ration and medical aid with Rs 12 billion charity, he recalled.

He informed that two-third of the patients visiting the health facility were suffering from water-borne diseases, adding that he initiated filtration plants projects in 2013.

He announced filtration plants issue at Nishtar Hospital would be resolved soon and added that PAPA team would soon pay visit to the hospital in this context.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik stated that he had profound memories of Nishtar Medical College when he was studying in MBBS adding that the Punjab govt would address the issues of NMU on priority.

Earlier, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, shed light on the services extended by Nishtar Hospital during Coronavirus different waves adding that 100 ICU beds were operating for which medical gear worked round the clock.

Most of the wards were converted to Corona treatment facilities, he said and added that he thanked the Governor for acknowledging services of doctors, nurses, paramedics and minor staff in the difficult times for the country.

He elaborated on water and infrastructure problems of NMU and hospital.

Later, Chaudhary Sarwar disbursed shields and certificates among heirs of doctors besides 35 staffers of Nishtar Hospital for their excellent services during the pandemic.

