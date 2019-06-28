Punjab governor, Lahore High Court Chief Justice discuss overseas Pakistanis cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan here in GOR-I.

The matters pertaining to cases of overseas Pakistanis pending in Lahore High Court and subordinate judiciary were discussed in the meeting.

Justice Jawad Hassan, LHC Additional Registrar Khalid Saeed Wattoo and Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari were also present.

The chief justice informed the governor that a special bench, headed by Justice Jawad Hassan, had been constituted to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis for expeditious disposal of their cases.

A monitoring cell, under the supervision of LHC Additional Registrar Khalid Saeed Wattoo, would also be established to monitor the pending cases at district level.

The Overseas Pakistanis Cell secretary will also be working in coordination with the Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Fresh complaints related to overseas Pakistanis received by Lahore High Court other than court cases will be referred to the Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The Lahore High Court will launch its portal at a seminar on July 2, 2019. Overseas Pakistanis will be able to lodge their complaints online and submit their evidence via video-link at the LHC portal. A seminar is being organised on the 'Rights of Overseas Pakistanis' and Chief Justice Lahore High Court has invited Governor Muhammad Sarwar to attend it as the chief guest.

Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari was briefed about the performance of the OPC and steps taken to overcome the challenges, faced by overseas Pakistanis.