UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Discuss Overseas Pakistanis Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:39 PM

Punjab governor, Lahore High Court Chief Justice discuss overseas Pakistanis cases

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan here in GOR-I

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan here in GOR-I.

The matters pertaining to cases of overseas Pakistanis pending in Lahore High Court and subordinate judiciary were discussed in the meeting.

Justice Jawad Hassan, LHC Additional Registrar Khalid Saeed Wattoo and Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari were also present.

The chief justice informed the governor that a special bench, headed by Justice Jawad Hassan, had been constituted to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis for expeditious disposal of their cases.

A monitoring cell, under the supervision of LHC Additional Registrar Khalid Saeed Wattoo, would also be established to monitor the pending cases at district level.

The Overseas Pakistanis Cell secretary will also be working in coordination with the Overseas Pakistanis Commission. Fresh complaints related to overseas Pakistanis received by Lahore High Court other than court cases will be referred to the Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The Lahore High Court will launch its portal at a seminar on July 2, 2019. Overseas Pakistanis will be able to lodge their complaints online and submit their evidence via video-link at the LHC portal. A seminar is being organised on the 'Rights of Overseas Pakistanis' and Chief Justice Lahore High Court has invited Governor Muhammad Sarwar to attend it as the chief guest.

Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari was briefed about the performance of the OPC and steps taken to overcome the challenges, faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Governor Punjab July 2019 Court

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

1 hour ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

1 hour ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case on Trump Endi ..

15 seconds ago

Model Courts dispose of 108 murder & narcotics cas ..

22 seconds ago

Sri Lanka adds Chinese luxury buses into state tra ..

24 seconds ago

Three killed in various incidents in Rajanpur

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.