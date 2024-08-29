Punjab Governor meets Kamran Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan met with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Thursday.

They discussed the role of the Federal government in provincial development, the promotion of inter-provincial harmony, the exchange of delegations, and other significant matters.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori praised the federal government’s vision for the prosperity and development of the provinces, particularly highlighting the commendable efforts in advancing industrial areas.

He emphasized that the exchange of delegations from Punjab could facilitate mutual benefits through shared experiences and initiatives.

Governor Punjab Saleem Haider Khan expressed his appreciation for the ongoing modern development projects in Punjab, made possible through federal funding.

He also lauded the public welfare initiatives under the Governor's Initiative, describing them as exemplary.