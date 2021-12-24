UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Meets MP Angela Rayner, Lord Wajid Khan

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:52 PM

Deputy Leader of Labour Party UK Angela Rayner and Lord Wajid Khan met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor's House, here on Friday

The visiting foreigners praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for Afghan peace, while the governor urged them to play their role for peace and economic stability in Afghanistan.

During the meeting Pak-UK relations, economic situation and peace in Afghanistan, current situation in the region and other issues including Kashmir were discussed.

Chaudhry Sarwar also briefed Angela Rayner and Lord Wajid Khan about the ongoing Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

The governor appreciated the services rendered by Lord Wajid Khan and overseas Pakistanis for the country and nation and said that there was a strong representation of Pakistanis in both the houses of the United Kingdom. Overseas Pakistanis from all around the world, including in the UK, should raise their voices for peace and economic stability in Afghanistan so that the country could be saved from any human tragedy.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said the US and other countries should reconsider their policy towards Afghanistan. In order to save Afghanistan from economic catastrophe, Pakistan would announce unconditional aid for protection of humanity there as the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan would have an impact not only on Pakistan or the region but on the whole world. Therefore, aid to Afghanistan should not be delayed in any way. Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is working on the front line for Afghan peace and economic stability, the governor said.

Ch Sarwar told the British delegation about the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, saying that innocent Kashmiris were being massacred and genocide was being carried out. The world should take notice of these heinous atrocities and terrorism of Indian forces and the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, he added.

