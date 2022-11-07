UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Meets Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Punjab Governor meets Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Mohammed Balighur Rehman met Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Sindh Governor house here on Monday.

They exchanged views to enhance cooperation between the two provinces, exchange delegations of various sectors, develop social sectors, encourage youth and other issues of mutual interests.

The Sindh Governor said that the country was facing challenges in every sector and unity was needed to pull the country of them.

He said that the mutual cooperation was vital in the education sector.

While congratulating Kamran Tessori on becoming the Sindh Governor, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman appreciated his efforts.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Exchange Education Punjab Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

35 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

58 minutes ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.