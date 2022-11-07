Punjab Governor meets Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Mohammed Balighur Rehman met Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Sindh Governor house here on Monday.

They exchanged views to enhance cooperation between the two provinces, exchange delegations of various sectors, develop social sectors, encourage youth and other issues of mutual interests.

The Sindh Governor said that the country was facing challenges in every sector and unity was needed to pull the country of them.

He said that the mutual cooperation was vital in the education sector.

While congratulating Kamran Tessori on becoming the Sindh Governor, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman appreciated his efforts.