Punjab Governor Meets US Senators

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:07 PM

Punjab governor meets US senators

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday met visiting US senators Chris Wan Haulai and Megi Hasan and discussed the Kashmir issue, regional situation and bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States during a meeting in the federal capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday met visiting US senators Chris Wan Haulai and Megi Hasan and discussed the Kashmir issue, regional situation and bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States during a meeting in the Federal capital.

Chaudhry Sarwar apprised the US senators of the atrocities committed by the Indian forces against hapless Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and urged the U.S. government and the world community to play their role in rescuing humanity from the clutches of a savage rule, according to a press release issued by the Governor's House.

U.S Ambassador Paul Jones was also present during the meeting.

The Punjab governor expressed his immense gratitude to the American senators for raising the Kashmir issue, saying the 60-day long curfew in held Kashmir, illegal arrests and brutalities against the innocent people were threatening the peace in the region.

India's war hysteria had increased tension in the region, while Pakistan still preferred peace, he added.

He urged the US to take responsibility and play their part in ending curfew in the IOK and help Kashmiris escape the Indian atrocities.

More Stories From Pakistan

