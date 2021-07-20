Punjab Governor message on Eidul Azha

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that Abraham's Sunnah gives us the spirit of sacrificing everything in the name of Allah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that Abraham's Sunnah gives us the spirit of sacrificing everything in the name of Allah.

In his message on the occasion of Eidul Azha, he said that today the Muslim Ummah needs people whose faith be like the faith, trust, righteous deeds like Ibrahim & who is always ready to give up and sacrifice everything for the glory of Allah and His religion.

Punjab Governor said that it is this spirit of sacrifice and selflessness that gives us the feeling and message that we have to put our own political and ideological goals behind the sanctity and honor of our beloved homeland for its security and survival & to get it emerged in the world as a steel nation that was dreamt by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Undoubtedly, Pakistanis are a brave, dignified, tireless, hardworking and talented nation that has the courage to take on the toughest challenges, he asserted.

The time is not far when Pakistan will emerge from the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will become a strong economy.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that today we should not forget the sacrifices of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and survival of the country to eradicate terrorism. Today, we also have to reiterate that in order to make our dear country safer, we have to put aside our personal differences and show collective thinking.

Today's happy day conveys the message that, let us include in our happiness those compelled, poor, needy and destitute people of the society who are more deserving of our attention and help.

Governor Punjab prayed that Allah Almighty grant the honor of acceptance of this good deed of every Muslim who sacrifices following the Sunnah of Abraham in His court. (Ameen)