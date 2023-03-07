Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday that the role of women was vital for development and stability of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday that the role of women was vital for development and stability of the country.

In a message, issued on the eve of International Women's Day here on Tuesday, he paid rich tribute to women, adding that empowered women were a source of positive change and play an important role in development of societies.

The governor said the day was commemorated to salute all those courageous women who were contributing positively to development of society in their respective fields, and to reiterate the commitment that these courageous women should be provided with conducive environment and opportunities to make progress for themselves. He said islam granted honour, status and rights to women in the age of ignorance, when daughters were buried alive soon after their birth.

He said it is heartening to see that today the representation of women could be clearly seen in every department of the country. He said that women were working side by side with men in the development of Pakistan. He said that the government had enacted effective legislation for development of women, to protect them and to make them socially and economically stable.

The Punjab governor said women empowerment was one of the seven sectors in the consortia of the public sector universities, adding that the aim of women empowerment consortium was to send recommendations to the government and help in formulating policies that would empower women.

Baligh-ur-Rahman paid tribute to the Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters who were victims of oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and making history of courage and bravery.