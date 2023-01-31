Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman opens multi-purpose hall at WUM

Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday opened a multi-purpose hall worth over Rs 30 million at Women University Multan (WUM) here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday opened a multi-purpose hall worth over Rs 30 million at Women University Multan (WUM) here.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, NUM VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, EUM VC, Dr Muhammad Ramzan, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, MNS UET VC, Dr Kamran Butt, WUM VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi former IG Ibn-e-Hussain, faculty members and others were in attendance.

Indoor sports competitions including volleyball, badminton, basketball and table tennis will be organized in the hall.

Briefing the governor, Project Director Asad Bhtta informed that the hall was part of PC-I, adding that it was built on an area of 14,000 square feet with a capacity of 200 seats.

He stated it was an effort of entertaining WUM students and added that it was built keeping in view international standards.