UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Opens Multi-purpose Hall At WUM

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman opens multi-purpose hall at WUM

Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday opened a multi-purpose hall worth over Rs 30 million at Women University Multan (WUM) here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday opened a multi-purpose hall worth over Rs 30 million at Women University Multan (WUM) here.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, NUM VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, EUM VC, Dr Muhammad Ramzan, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, MNS UET VC, Dr Kamran Butt, WUM VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi former IG Ibn-e-Hussain, faculty members and others were in attendance.

Indoor sports competitions including volleyball, badminton, basketball and table tennis will be organized in the hall.

Briefing the governor, Project Director Asad Bhtta informed that the hall was part of PC-I, adding that it was built on an area of 14,000 square feet with a capacity of 200 seats.

He stated it was an effort of entertaining WUM students and added that it was built keeping in view international standards.

Related Topics

Tennis Multan Governor Sports Punjab Badminton Wum University Of Engineering And Technology Women Million

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

10 minutes ago
 Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Co ..

Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Covid, study revealed

8 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 i ..

8 minutes ago
 Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to comb ..

Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to combat terrorism, violent extremis ..

8 minutes ago
 Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More ..

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's ..

8 minutes ago
 Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congre ..

Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.