Open Menu

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Opens College Of Engineering & Technology At Sargodha University

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman opens College of Engineering & Technology at Sargodha University

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman officially inaugurated the newly constructed College of Engineering & Technology at the Allama Iqbal Campus of the University of Sargodha on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman officially inaugurated the newly constructed College of Engineering & Technology at the Allama Iqbal Campus of the University of Sargodha on Thursday.

This colossal campus, sprawling across 50 acres, stands as a testament to the vision of progress and educational excellence, backed by an investment of Rs. 1,100 million from the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab.

The governor was greeted with appreciation and enthusiasm at the ceremony. Addressing the participants, he lauded the university administration's successful execution of the project. He applauded the University of Sargodha for its achievements, spotlighting its prestigious ranking as Punjab's leading institution and the second-best in Pakistan, a testament to its exceptional teaching methodologies. He encouraged the university to maintain its dedication to educational excellence, adapting seamlessly to the ever-evolving educational landscape.

Underlining the significance of investing in the youth, Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman stressed their pivotal role as future leaders of the nation, entrusted with shaping the country's destiny. He emphasised the necessity of equipping students with technical proficiency and knowledge that would drive research productivity and innovation.

The governor said: "The University should institute a 'Financial Assistance Programme' to address the needs of students who, due to financial constraints and similar challenges, are compelled to halt their education.

" Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas extended his sincere gratitude to the governor over his presence. During his address, he showcased the university's remarkable academic strides and developmental achievements. He underscored the institution's distinctive commitment to furnishing students with skill-based education that empowers them to be self-sufficient contributors to society, breaking away from traditional dependency on parental resources.

Prof. Abbas also unveiled a forward-thinking plan for an innovative centre that will nurture skills, foster groundbreaking ideas, and facilitate their integration into the market. He emphasised how the initiative resonates with the university's core mission to produce graduates who excel both academically and practically, fostering tangible contributions to various fields and the national economy.

Distinguished figures from diverse sectors attended the inaugural ceremony, including Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd.) Shoaib Ali, District Police Officer Faisal Kamran, former parliamentarians, civil society representatives, and academic and administrative heads of the university.

The event concluded with a touching gesture as Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented a commemorative souvenir to Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, expressing gratitude for his consistent support and invaluable presence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Technology Governor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Civil Society Sargodha Progress University Of Sargodha Market Event From Million

Recent Stories

Govt urged to reduce consumption of sugary drinks

Govt urged to reduce consumption of sugary drinks

3 minutes ago
 CCPO inspects Mozang police station

CCPO inspects Mozang police station

3 minutes ago
 Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police visit CPO

Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police visit CPO

3 minutes ago
 IPP notifies 38-Member Central Executive Committee ..

IPP notifies 38-Member Central Executive Committee

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on National Health Services meets

Senate body on National Health Services meets

3 minutes ago
 CS directs all DCs to celebrate Independence Day i ..

CS directs all DCs to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner

6 minutes ago
Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung ..

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

6 minutes ago
 French holiday home in deadly fire 'breached safet ..

French holiday home in deadly fire 'breached safety norms'

6 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in cre ..

Mayor Sukkur hails sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police enco ..

Alleged dacoits killed, cop injured in police encounter

31 minutes ago
 NH&MP Sukkur to celebrate Independence Day with gr ..

NH&MP Sukkur to celebrate Independence Day with great fervor & enthusiasm

34 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls upon journalists to discourage ..

Mayor Karachi calls upon journalists to discourage false, fake news

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan