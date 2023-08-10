Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman opens College of Engineering & Technology at Sargodha University

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman officially inaugurated the newly constructed College of Engineering & Technology at the Allama Iqbal Campus of the University of Sargodha on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman officially inaugurated the newly constructed College of Engineering & Technology at the Allama Iqbal Campus of the University of Sargodha on Thursday.

This colossal campus, sprawling across 50 acres, stands as a testament to the vision of progress and educational excellence, backed by an investment of Rs. 1,100 million from the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab.

The governor was greeted with appreciation and enthusiasm at the ceremony. Addressing the participants, he lauded the university administration's successful execution of the project. He applauded the University of Sargodha for its achievements, spotlighting its prestigious ranking as Punjab's leading institution and the second-best in Pakistan, a testament to its exceptional teaching methodologies. He encouraged the university to maintain its dedication to educational excellence, adapting seamlessly to the ever-evolving educational landscape.

Underlining the significance of investing in the youth, Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman stressed their pivotal role as future leaders of the nation, entrusted with shaping the country's destiny. He emphasised the necessity of equipping students with technical proficiency and knowledge that would drive research productivity and innovation.

The governor said: "The University should institute a 'Financial Assistance Programme' to address the needs of students who, due to financial constraints and similar challenges, are compelled to halt their education.

" Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas extended his sincere gratitude to the governor over his presence. During his address, he showcased the university's remarkable academic strides and developmental achievements. He underscored the institution's distinctive commitment to furnishing students with skill-based education that empowers them to be self-sufficient contributors to society, breaking away from traditional dependency on parental resources.

Prof. Abbas also unveiled a forward-thinking plan for an innovative centre that will nurture skills, foster groundbreaking ideas, and facilitate their integration into the market. He emphasised how the initiative resonates with the university's core mission to produce graduates who excel both academically and practically, fostering tangible contributions to various fields and the national economy.

Distinguished figures from diverse sectors attended the inaugural ceremony, including Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd.) Shoaib Ali, District Police Officer Faisal Kamran, former parliamentarians, civil society representatives, and academic and administrative heads of the university.

The event concluded with a touching gesture as Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented a commemorative souvenir to Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, expressing gratitude for his consistent support and invaluable presence.