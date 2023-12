Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman reviews arrangements for Chrysanthemum Show 2023

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday reviewed arrangements regarding annual Chrysanthemum Show 2023 at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday reviewed arrangements regarding annual Chrysanthemum Show 2023 at Jilani Park.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Additional Director General Safiullah Gondal briefed the governor regarding preparations of the show, said a press release issued here.

Talking to the media, the governor said, "Chrysanthemum show is an important part of Lahore's culture."

Safiullah Gondal said that such flower exhibitions should be held across the country on annual basis.

The Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2023 will begin from December 4 at Jilani Park.