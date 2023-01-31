Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman urges youth to focus on performance not social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, urged the youth to conduct research instead of believing in hearsay being circulated on social media about the government's performance.

Addressing 5th convocation of Women University Multan (WUM) at its marital campus here on Tuesday, he said that youth should know which govt worked for the promotion of education, constructed motorways,� distributed millions of laptops among students in a transparent way, and set up new universities.

He announced that the laptop scheme would also be launched by the incumbent Federal govt soon as PML-N past provincial and central govt did in its 2013-18 era for opening up new vistas and avenues.

�" Don't believe in tall claims of political parties on social media rather do the research yourself to find out the facts as our religion has also taught us not to trust hearsay" the governor said.

He said PML-N's past govt had enhanced the budget for education three times and added that it was 34 billion when party took over in 2013 and�120 bln when it completed its tenure in 2018.� � �" We improved education by establishing more universities in our past govt and the tradition would be continued.

"� the governor stated.

He urged upon graduates to have E-World and E-business in the future adding that Govt Degree College for Women was elevated as WUM� by PML-N govt is now offering a number of courses and disciplines which were limited in the college.

Mr. Rehman termed character as the key to success in this world and hereafter, adding, that they should display the finest character in life because it is a valuable virtue and adopt generosity.

" What goes around, comes around. Command respect to your parents and teachers as they are real benefactors. You should also contribute to society as philanthropists," the governor advised the students.

In her welcome address, WUMVC, Dr Uzma Quraishi informed that 1247 degrees and 46 gold medals were being awarded to the graduating students today.She said that� �the varsity� was young so far but it is progressing day�by day. VCs Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, Dr Asif Ali, Dr Mansoor Kundi, Dr Muhamamd Ramazan, Dr Karman Butt, WUm Registrar, Dr Qammar Rubab, Controller Examination, Dr Hina, graduating students, scholars and faculty members were present.