Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman concerned over depletion of water resources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that water is the most important element for the survival of humans, animals and plants found on the planet.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that water is the most important element for the survival of humans, animals and plants found on the planet.

In his message on the occasion of World Water Day here on Wednesday, he said water is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, adding that decrease in underground water reservoirs is a cause of concern all over the world.

The Governor Punjab said, "Wasting water is also prohibited in our religion." He said that today there is a need to spread awareness among the people to avoid wastage of water.