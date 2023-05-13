UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman Promulgates Ordinance To Ease Enforcement Of Section 144

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman promulgates ordinance to ease enforcement of Section 144

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman promulgated on Saturday the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, which will ease enforcement of Section 144 in emergency situations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman promulgated on Saturday the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, which will ease enforcement of Section 144 in emergency situations.

In the recent days, imposition of Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) caused legal complications for the government, and it was not possible practically to refer every case to the cabinet immediately in emergency situations. Now, promulgation of the amended ordinance has eased the enforcement of Section 144 in emergency situations, according to official sources.

Under the amended ordinance, the deputy commissioner or any other officer, especially empowered by the Punjab government, would be authorised to issue orders under Section 144 of CrPC in urgent cases.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman also promulgated the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2023.

The provisions of the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority Act, 2018 did not cater for immediate termination of politically appointed persons to the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) and market committees.

However, through the amended ordinance, in the light of the directives of the Election Commission, the persons appointed on political grounds to the boards of the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority and market companies, would be dismissed immediately.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had ordered for ensuring immediate termination of services of all heads of the institutions, appointed on political basis and to send their lists to the commission. The ordinance has been proposed in order to comply with the directions of the ECP.

