Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman approves 14 bills

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday approved 14 bills in public interest, which were passed by the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday approved 14 bills in public interest, which were passed by the Punjab Assembly.

According to a handout issued by the Governor House, those bills were approved include: The Punjab Road Safety Authority Bill 2022; The Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020; The Punjab Finance (Amendment) Bill 2021; The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021; The Punjab General Provident Investment Fund (Amendment) Bill 2021; The Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Bill 2021; The Punjab Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2021; The Punjab Women Hostels Authority Bill 2021; The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2022; The Punjab Pension Fund (Amendment) Bill 2021; The Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences Bill 2022, The Punjab Home-based Workers Bill 2021; The Punjab Urban ImmovableProperty Tax (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution (Amendment )Bill 2023.