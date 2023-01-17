UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Chairs BoD Meeting Of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 11:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman chaired a meeting of the board of Governors of Sadiq Public School (Bahawalpur) at the Governor House, here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Board of Governors unanimously approved the name of the new principal of the school, David Dowdles, and approved the terms and conditions of his appointment, said a handout issued here.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur will be made an exemplary educational institution.

He said that attention should be given to improve the quality of education sector.

Board of Governors also approved the formation of three sub-committees which would look into the teaching system, infrastructure and financial matters within the school.

Later, a meeting of teaching committee of Sadiq Public School was also held at Governor House which was presided over by Dr. Raheel Siddiqui. The educational matters were discussed in the meeting.

Dr. Faisal Bari, Uzmi Yousuf and Ehtisham Anwar were also present in the meeting.

