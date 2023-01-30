Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns Peshawar suicide blast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast at Police Lines Mosque in Peshawar and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

He extended condolences to the families of those martyred in the incident.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast.

The Governor said that the people involved in this heinous act neither belonged to any religion nor humanity. He said, "Our security forces, the Pakistan Army and the nation have rendered immense sacrifices against terrorism." He said that sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain, the entire nation was united in the fight against terrorism.