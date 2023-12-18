Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the death of son of APP Lahore editor Zaheer Ahmad in a traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the death of son of APP Lahore editor Zaheer Ahmad in a traffic accident.

In a condolence message, he said the death of a young son in a traffic accident is a great tragedy and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to endure the trauma with patience and steadfastness.