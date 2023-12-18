Open Menu

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Condoles Death Of APP Staffer's Son

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles death of APP staffer's son

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the death of son of APP Lahore editor Zaheer Ahmad in a traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the death of son of APP Lahore editor Zaheer Ahmad in a traffic accident.

In a condolence message, he said the death of a young son in a traffic accident is a great tragedy and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to endure the trauma with patience and steadfastness.

