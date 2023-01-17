UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman For Promoting Book Reading Culture





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that book reading is necessary for the person who want to achieve some position in society.

He was addressing at the book launching ceremony organised by the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) for a book "22 Log" written by Controller news Radio Pakistan Lahore Sajjad Parvez at Governor House, here on Tuesday.

The governor said that there is a need to promote the culture of book reading in the society, asserting that due to social media, the trend of reading books among the youth has decreased. He said that book reading should be encouraged to promote the culture of tolerance in the society.

He said that the book "22 Log" is not only a book but the essence of the academic, intellectual, artistic and research life of 22 people. He maintained that this book includes detailed interviews of those personalities who have a prominent position in the field of art, education, research, journalism, literature and history.

The governor also appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur in this regard, saying that as the chancellor, he mobilized the vice chancellors of the universities of Punjab to form consortiums in seven important areas. He added that ,today, he held a review meeting regarding the consortium established on Financial Discipline and Governance in the universities, in which important decisions have been made to improve the management of universities and other matters.

Islamia University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Senior Journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Columnists Amjad Ali Kalyar, Amina Mufti, Writer Farzana Aqib and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion.

