Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman For Business Community To Play Role In Steering Country Out Of Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 07:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Wednesday that business community should play due role in steering the country out of economic challenges.

Talking to a traders delegation at the Governor's House, he said the country was currently facing many challenges including economic crisis, adding that the provision of conducive environment for the business community was one of the priorities of the government.

Shahdara Traders board delegation was led by President Anjuman Tajiran GT Road Shahdara, Abdul Rauf Niazi.

The Punjab Governor said the business community was a source of employment for many people along with improving the country's economy by paying taxes.

He said the menace of terrorism was rising again, adding that terrorists want to create instability in the country, but the whole nation stood united to thwart their nefarious designs.

The traders delegation informed the Governor Punjab about various problems faced by them and also expressed their reservations about the poor planning and hasty flyover project in Shahdara contrary to public aspirations.

President Anjuman Tajiran GT Road Shahdara Abdul Rauf Niazi informed that former chief minister Punjab not only did Injustice to the people of Shahdara by hampering Shahdara Chowk flyover project, but also wasted billions of rupees of public exchequer for political point scoring.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman assured to convey the problemsof business community to the relevant departments.

