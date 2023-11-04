Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman met the participants in the 25th National Security Workshop, organized by the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, here at Governor's House on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman met the participants in the 25th National Security Workshop, organized by the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, here at Governor's House on Saturday.

The delegation was led by DG Institute for Strategic Studies Research and Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Raza Aizad. The governor welcomed the delegation to the historic building of Governor's House Lahore.

Balighur Rehman said it was heartening to note that people from diverse backgrounds, including senators, parliamentarians, military and civil officers, participated in the training workshop. He said the training course would have enabled the participants to grasp the geo-strategic and socio-political dynamics of the country as well as fully understand the challenges confronted by the country. He said continuity of policies was very important in development of any country.

The governor said that in developed countries, policies continue for many years. He said that stability of economy was vital for development of the country. He said that the government was particularly focusing on improving regional trade, investment, and economic connectivity. In the recent past, a Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established to increase foreign direct investment, he added.

Balighur Rehman, while paying tribute to Pakistan Army and security forces, said that "those who embrace martyrdom for defence of motherland are our heroes, and their honour and respect is binding on all of us".

He also informed the participants in the workshop about the launch of guided tours at Governor's House Lahore.

He said that in the past, the Governor's House had been opened to the public for a short period of time in an unorganised manner, and the visit of interior side of the Governor's House was also not allowed to the public. He added that recently guided tours had been started at the Governor's House. Access to the interior and exterior of the Governor's House is being given to the public in an orderly manner. Foreigners have also visited the Governor's House in these guided tours.

The governor also answered questions put to him by the participants in the workshop.

Later, the Punjab governor, in a media statement, while paying tribute to the security forces for foiling terrorist attack on the Mianwali training air base, said that the security forces ensured the safety of the air base by taking prompt and effective action. He said the brave soldiers, who defended the country and the nation by putting their lives at risk are our pride.

The governor also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Tahir. He said that Dr. Muhammad Tahir Ashraf rendered significant services in the field of Punjab forensic science. He prayed for the elevation of the deceased ranks and patience for the family members.