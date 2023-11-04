Open Menu

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Meets National Security Workshop's Participants

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman meets National Security Workshop's participants

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman met the participants in the 25th National Security Workshop, organized by the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, here at Governor's House on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman met the participants in the 25th National Security Workshop, organized by the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, here at Governor's House on Saturday.

The delegation was led by DG Institute for Strategic Studies Research and Analysis (ISSRA) Major General Raza Aizad. The governor welcomed the delegation to the historic building of Governor's House Lahore.

Balighur Rehman said it was heartening to note that people from diverse backgrounds, including senators, parliamentarians, military and civil officers, participated in the training workshop. He said the training course would have enabled the participants to grasp the geo-strategic and socio-political dynamics of the country as well as fully understand the challenges confronted by the country. He said continuity of policies was very important in development of any country.

The governor said that in developed countries, policies continue for many years. He said that stability of economy was vital for development of the country. He said that the government was particularly focusing on improving regional trade, investment, and economic connectivity. In the recent past, a Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established to increase foreign direct investment, he added.

Balighur Rehman, while paying tribute to Pakistan Army and security forces, said that "those who embrace martyrdom for defence of motherland are our heroes, and their honour and respect is binding on all of us".

He also informed the participants in the workshop about the launch of guided tours at Governor's House Lahore.

He said that in the past, the Governor's House had been opened to the public for a short period of time in an unorganised manner, and the visit of interior side of the Governor's House was also not allowed to the public. He added that recently guided tours had been started at the Governor's House. Access to the interior and exterior of the Governor's House is being given to the public in an orderly manner. Foreigners have also visited the Governor's House in these guided tours.

The governor also answered questions put to him by the participants in the workshop.

Later, the Punjab governor, in a media statement, while paying tribute to the security forces for foiling terrorist attack on the Mianwali training air base, said that the security forces ensured the safety of the air base by taking prompt and effective action. He said the brave soldiers, who defended the country and the nation by putting their lives at risk are our pride.

The governor also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Tahir. He said that Dr. Muhammad Tahir Ashraf rendered significant services in the field of Punjab forensic science. He prayed for the elevation of the deceased ranks and patience for the family members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Terrorist Islamabad Army Governor Punjab Visit Tours Mianwali Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and min ..

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab c ..

17 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

19 minutes ago
 ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Si ..

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

19 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

32 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

24 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

29 minutes ago
Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

29 minutes ago
 Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

29 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

22 minutes ago
 Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s fami ..

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

22 minutes ago
 LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

22 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan