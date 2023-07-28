Open Menu

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Message On Youm-e-Ashur

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman message on Youm-e-Ashur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman in his message on Youm-e-Ashur here on Friday said that Youm-e-Ashur reminds us the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Ahl al-Bayt showed patience and courage at Karbala and taught the lesson to stand for the truth and fight against oppression.

He said, "The eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala have a message for all of us that we should always support the truth by clearly distinguishing between right and wrong." The message of Karbala is that victory will always be of truth and justice.

"Let us make the immortal message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the motto of our lives and be firmly committed to truth, justice and bravery and create an ideal society that is the embodiment of justice, love, tolerance and brotherhood."Meanwhile, Punjab Governor expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the overturning of a tourist vehicle at Gaiti Das near Chilas Babusar Top.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty forgive the deceased and give courage to the bereaved to bear this loss with patience and steadfastness. He has also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons in this accident.

