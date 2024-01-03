Open Menu

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Saddened By Sartaj Aziz Death

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of former federal finance minister and economist Sartaj Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of former Federal finance minister and economist Sartaj Aziz.

In a condolence message, issued here on Wednesday, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul higher ranks in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said the late Sartaj Aziz rendered valuable services for the country in important positions including the Ministry of Finance and Foreign Affairs. He said the deceased was among the workers of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, and his services for the country were exemplary.

The governor said Sartaj Aziz's services to the country would always be remembered.

