UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Seeks Legal Advice On His Consultative Role

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks legal advice on his consultative role

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over a consultative meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) team to discuss orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding his consultative role on elections in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman presided over a consultative meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) team to discuss orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding his consultative role on elections in the province.

The meeting concluded that the consultative role of the Governor Punjab in announcing election schedule in Punjab by the ECP required legal opinion and the honorable court would be approached after consultation with legal experts.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman, ECP Secretary Umar Hamid Khan, Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab Barrister Nabil Awan, Special Secretary to Governor Punjab Umar Saeed, Special Secretary ECP ECP, Muhammad Arshad Khan Director General (Law) ECP, Syed Nadeem Haider Additional Director General ECP, Muhammad Nasir Khan Deputy Director (Coordination)ECP, Abdul Hameed Director and Huda Ali Gauhar Deputy Director ECP attended theconsultative meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Governor Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir Court

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

14 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

14 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

15 minutes ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

15 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 20-member rescue & medical team leaves ..

Pakistan's 20-member rescue & medical team leaves for assistance to quake-hit Sy ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.