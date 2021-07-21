Punjab Governor offers Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar offered Eid-ul-Adha prayer here at historic Badshahi Mosque on Wednesday.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the Eid prayers.

On this occasion, special dua was offered for the integrity and development of Pakistan; prosperity of the nation and for the entire Muslim Ummah especially the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Philistine.

While extending Eid greetings to the nation, the Punjab Governor called upon the people to share their Eid joys with the poor segments of the society.

He said that today the Muslim Ummah needs people whose faith be like the faith, trust, righteous deeds like Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and who always ready to give up and sacrifice everything for the glory of Allah and His religion.

Punjab Governor said that it was this spirit of sacrifice and selflessness that gives us the feeling and message that we have to put our own political and ideological goals behind the sanctity and honor of our beloved homeland for its security and survival and get it emerged in the world as a steel nation that was dreamt by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Undoubtedly, Pakistanis are a brave, dignified, tireless, hardworking and talented nation that has the courage to take on the toughest challenges, he asserted.

The time is not far when Pakistan will emerge from the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will become a strong economy.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that today we should not forget the sacrifices of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and survival of the country to eradicate terrorism. Today, we also have to reiterate that in order to make our dear country safer, we have to put aside our personal differences and show collective thinking.

Today's happy day conveys the message that let us include in our happiness those compelled, poor, needy and destitute people of the society who are more deserving of our attention and help.

Governor Punjab prayed that Allah Almighty grant the honor of acceptance of this gooddeed of every Muslim who sacrifices following the Sunnah of Abraham in His court.