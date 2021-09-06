UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Pays Tribute To Sacrifices Of Marytrs

Punjab Governor pays tribute to sacrifices of marytrs

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that bravery and courage of Pakistan armed forces were unmatchable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that bravery and courage of Pakistan armed forces were unmatchable.

In his video tweet, he said, "The defence of Pakistan is in strong hands." He said that brave soldiers of Pak Army had always given a befitting response to enemy on all fronts.

" He said that September 6, 1965 would always be remembered as a day of valour, bravery and national unity and the day had a status of milestone in the country's history.

He said that unforgettable role of Pakistan Army would always be written in golden words.

The Governor said, "Pak Armed Forces are one of the best forces in the world." He paid rich tribute to the marytrs of 1965 war who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland.

Mohammad Sarwar said, "Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty and the wholenation is united to defend every inch of their motherland."

