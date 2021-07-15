Punjab Governor, PEMRA Chairman discuss issues facing media

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Thursday met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore and presented the annual performance report of the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Thursday met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore and presented the annual performance report of the authority.

During the meeting, the Governor and Chairman PEMRA discussed various issues related to the electronic media industry in the country, said a press release.

The chairman PEMRA appreciated the constructive role of the Punjab Government in helping to solve the problems of the media industry.

The governor lauded the role of PEMRA in improving the media industry in the country and spreading the voice of Pakistan for the promotion of peace and security in the world.

Appreciating the annual performance report of PEMRA, Chaudhry Sarwar said that its publication would enable all the stakeholders and government agencies to be more aware of the regulatory measures taken by PEMRA and their economic impact.

The chairman PEMRA expressed gratitude for the efforts made to ensure a conducive environment for electronic media in Punjab and for the development of media industry and assured that PEMRA would effectively implement the regulatory measures in the province in collaboration with the provincial government.

PEMRA Director General (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir and Regional General Manager Ikram Barkat were also present in the meeting.