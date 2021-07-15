UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor, PEMRA Chairman Discuss Issues Facing Media

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

Punjab Governor, PEMRA Chairman discuss issues facing media

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Thursday met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore and presented the annual performance report of the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Thursday met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore and presented the annual performance report of the authority.

During the meeting, the Governor and Chairman PEMRA discussed various issues related to the electronic media industry in the country, said a press release.

The chairman PEMRA appreciated the constructive role of the Punjab Government in helping to solve the problems of the media industry.

The governor lauded the role of PEMRA in improving the media industry in the country and spreading the voice of Pakistan for the promotion of peace and security in the world.

Appreciating the annual performance report of PEMRA, Chaudhry Sarwar said that its publication would enable all the stakeholders and government agencies to be more aware of the regulatory measures taken by PEMRA and their economic impact.

The chairman PEMRA expressed gratitude for the efforts made to ensure a conducive environment for electronic media in Punjab and for the development of media industry and assured that PEMRA would effectively implement the regulatory measures in the province in collaboration with the provincial government.

PEMRA Director General (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir and Regional General Manager Ikram Barkat were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Media All Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

9 minutes ago

Senate body seeks PIA pilots' details, gets briefi ..

12 seconds ago

President for accelerated efforts to check populat ..

14 seconds ago

Daily 'Screen Time' Lowers IQ of 6, 7-Year Olds Wh ..

15 seconds ago

Lithuania's Top Diplomat Discusses Illegal Migrati ..

17 seconds ago

Court awards life imprisonment to an accused, anot ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.