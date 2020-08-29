UrduPoint.com
Punjab Governor Performs Ghusal Ceremony

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:39 PM

Punjab Governor performs ghusal ceremony

The annual ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Al-Sheikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The annual ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Al-Sheikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held here on Saturday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar gave ghusal to the shrine with rose water and later, laid a Chaddar on the grave of great Sufi saint.

Earlier, the ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran while famous Naat Khawan, Marghoob Hamdani and others presented Naat Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Auqaf Secretary Dr Irshaad Ahmad, Religious Affairs Committee Chairman Nazir Ahmad Chohan,Auqaf Director General Tahir Raza Bukhari and a large number ofdevotees were also present on the occasion.

