Punjab Governor Prays For President’s Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed concern over the health of President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he conveyed his prayers and best wishes for the president’s swift recovery. He emphasized his hope for President Asif Ali Zardari’s well-being and extended heartfelt wishes for his early recuperation.

