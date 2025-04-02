Punjab governor prays for President’s recovery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed concern over the health of President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he conveyed his prayers and best wishes for the president’s swift recovery. He emphasized his hope for President Asif Ali Zardari’s well-being and extended heartfelt wishes for his early recuperation.