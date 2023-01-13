UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Receives Summary For Assembly Dissolution

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Punjab governor receives summary for assembly dissolution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has received the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

In a tweet on Thursday, the governor confirmed that he had received the summary for dissolution of the provincial assembly, sent by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Earlier, on Thursday evening, Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Governor Punjab Provincial Assembly Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

1 hour ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

1 hour ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

1 hour ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

1 hour ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.