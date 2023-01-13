Punjab governor receives summary for assembly dissolution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has received the summary for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

In a tweet on Thursday, the governor confirmed that he had received the summary for dissolution of the provincial assembly, sent by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Earlier, on Thursday evening, Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly.