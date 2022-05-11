UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Removed As Per Constitution: Tarar Told NA

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Punjab governor removed as per constitution: Tarar told NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said the Punjab governor had been removed in line with the law and constitution of the Pakistan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said "As per the constitution of the country, the president is bound to act as per the advice of the cabinet and Prime Minister".

He also quoted a decision of the apex court of 2012 in which directions had been issued to implement the advice of PM in the removal of governor.

The minister said on the advice of the then prime minister Imran Khan, when he was facing a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the president had removed and appointed governors within no time.

Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had advised the President twice for removal of the Punjab governor, but it was not implemented. Following which, the Federal government notified that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had ceased to hold office on the advice of the prime minister sent to the president on April 17 and reinforced on May 1.

"If the parliament and the constitution are not defended at present, we will be ashamed before the next generation," he added.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali elaborated the Article 48 (2) of the Constitution and said whenever the matter (governor's appointment/removal) was taken to the courts they viewed "it is the pleasure of the prime minister, pleasure of the federal government and not of the president." Commenting on removal of Punjab governor, he said it was clearly mentioned that only the appointing authority could remove, adding it could not happen that Prime Minister appointed (the governor) and be retained by President. The same rule applied for the office of AGP said.

"It (removal of the Punjab governor) is not only in line with the Constitution, the business Rules and decision of the Supreme Court," he said.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MNA Ghous Bux Mahar said the Constitution was not clear on the procedure of removing a governor unless he/she tendered resignation himself/herself.

The GDA members opposed a resolution presented in the House by MNA Mohsin Dawar urging the President of Pakistan to play a role of non-partisan while dealing with state affairs, keeping in view the Constitutional provisions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Supreme Court President Of Pakistan Governor Business Punjab Parliament Same Alliance April May Government Cabinet Court Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

50 minutes ago
 Australian cities fall short on walkability, publi ..

Australian cities fall short on walkability, public transport: report

50 minutes ago
 Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh ..

Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh heights

50 minutes ago
 Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

50 minutes ago
 Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from i ..

Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from illegal occupants

50 minutes ago
 Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.