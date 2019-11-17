UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor Rules Out Any In-house Change

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Punjab governor rules out any in-house change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that everyone must keep in mind that there was neither any in-house change on the cards nor chances of dissolution of the Parliament, as people had given the government a mandate for five years.

Talking to media after inaugurating IRWA filtration plant here at Izmir Town on Sunday, he said those dreaming of in-house change would get nothing but disappointment and the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional term of five years at all costs.

He said Chaudhry Brothers were reliable ally of the government and reservations among allies were a common thing.

The government and the armed forces were on same page for stability and development of Pakistan, he added.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said the Lahore High Court decision was not a matter of success or defeat between the government and the opposition and "we fully honour the court decision".

The PML-N leadership had submitted a written assurance in the court of law and "we also want Nawaz Sharif to come back after his recovery", he added.

The governor said counterfeit companies operating in the name of safe drinking water were warned to refrain from such practices; otherwise, huge fine would be imposed on filtration companies supplying substandard water and the responsible persons in this regard would face strict action including two-year imprisonment.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar assured that promise of provision of safe drinking water to people of Punjab would be fulfilled through Punjab Aab Pak Authority during the next four years.

He said there was no doubt that 50 per cent of the people of Punjab were falling prey to hepatitis and other fatal diseases due to consumption of contaminated water and we have to save them by all means.

He pointed out that the Aab Pak Authority, without having any government funding, had started provision of safe drinking water to people just with the help of philanthropists, and IRWA filtration plant was also a part of this process.

He explained that Punjab Aab Pak Authority would not only register all the filtration plants but also ensure their continuous monitoring across Punjab, besides imposing heavy fine and taking strict action against the companies supplying substandard water to the people.

The governor said reservations and grievances of allies were a common happening in the entire world as well as in Pakistan, asserting that allies could give their viewpoint on any issue. As far as Chaudhry Brothers were concerned, they were very much standing by the government, and the government was also taking along all its allies, he added.

To another question, he said the Federal government had permitted Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment abroad solely on humanitarian grounds and when he fell ill, the government provided him the best possible medical treatment here. From day one, he added, the government had been giving assurance that it would not obstruct the process of sending Nawaz Sharif abroad for medical treatment.

IRWA Chairman Mian Ahsan, Haji Nimatullah Khan, Mian Talat and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Lahore High Court Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Parliament Fine Same Izmir Sunday Media All From Government Best Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

46 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

1 hour ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 begins tomorrow ..

1 hour ago

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.