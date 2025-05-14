Open Menu

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan Hails Ghazi Officers, Soldiers For Gallantry In Battlefield

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan hails Ghazi officers, soldiers for gallantry in battlefield

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan expressed pride in the gallantry of the armed forces in battlefield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan expressed pride in the gallantry of the armed forces in battlefield.

During a visit of the CMH to inquire after the Ghazi officers and soldiers who got injured while defending the country here on Wednesday, he paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the Ghazis, adding the soldiers' spirit was all time high.

He said all political parties stand united in solidarity with the armed forces.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said, "The chiefs of our Navy and Air Force are keeping a close eye on the enemy."

He said if the enemy tries to commit any kind of aggression or provocation again, it will get a more decisive response than before.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also met the families of the Pakistan Army on this occasion. The parents said that they are ready to sacrifice their other children too for the sake of the country.

