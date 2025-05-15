Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan celebrates operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos victory with fireworks at Governor House

Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, hosted a grand fireworks display at Governor House on Thursday evening to mark the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, hosted a grand fireworks display at Governor House on Thursday evening to mark the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. The event was held to honor the achievements of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending the nation against external aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the war was imposed on Pakistan, but the country’s armed forces rose to the challenge and delivered a decisive blow to the enemy, making the nation proud.

“This victory is not just military; it is a matter of national honor,” he stated. “I congratulate the people of Pakistan, all political parties, and especially the Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir for this historic triumph. Our nation’s dignity has soared.”

Calling the war a divine favor, the Governor noted that global recognition of Pakistan’s military capabilities was a major outcome.

“The world has seen the professionalism of our armed forces,” he said.

He highlighted the performance of Pakistan’s Air Force, noting that the country's pilots demonstrated unmatched skill and bravery. “Our Pakistani pilots completely outclassed the Indian Air Force ,” he added.

He further stated that the international community rejected India’s narrative and supported Pakistan’s position. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto played a commendable role in presenting Pakistan’s stance on the global stage,” he said.

Calling the victory a collective national achievement, the Governor emphasized that every segment of society contributed to the effort. He concluded with a bold statement: “Modi was forced to plead for a ceasefire with folded hands.”

The event ended with patriotic fervor as fireworks lit up the night sky, symbolizing the nation's unity and pride in its defenders.