Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan condoles loss of life in bus incident

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 10 precious lives due to a bus overturning near Attock Fateh Jang Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 10 precious lives due to a bus overturning near Attock Fateh Jang Interchange.

Expressing his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, the Punjab Governor prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a place in Paradise and give the bereaved families courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab governor also directed the local administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.