Open Menu

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Condoles Loss Of Life In Bus Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan condoles loss of life in bus incident

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 10 precious lives due to a bus overturning near Attock Fateh Jang Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 10 precious lives due to a bus overturning near Attock Fateh Jang Interchange.

Expressing his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, the Punjab Governor prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a place in Paradise and give the bereaved families courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab governor also directed the local administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Attock Fateh Jang May Best

Recent Stories

Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Ris ..

Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Rises to 68

6 minutes ago
 CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture ..

CM, UAE envoy discuss collaboration in agriculture, IT, green energy

5 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) ..

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organises session for student ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan condoles ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan condoles loss of life in bus incident

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 68th WPV1 case

Pakistan reports 68th WPV1 case

5 minutes ago
SSP orders to maintain law & order on new year’s ..

SSP orders to maintain law & order on new year’s eve

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 3.897b from dead defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 3.897b from dead defaulters

5 minutes ago
 No deal on establishment or foreign pressure, says ..

No deal on establishment or foreign pressure, says Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Bookme partners with flyadeal to laun ..

Pakistan’s Bookme partners with flyadeal to launch affordable flights to Saudi ..

9 minutes ago
 Gilani congratulates newly elected members of Laho ..

Gilani congratulates newly elected members of Lahore press club

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews eff ..

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews efforts to control prices of esse ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan