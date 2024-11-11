Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan For Mass Awareness On Human Trafficking
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Participants in a workshop on measures for prevention of human trafficking called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Monday.
The two-day training workshop in human trafficking was organized in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and IFA. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that going abroad through illegal means is a crime and there is a need to create awareness among people so that they don't fall victim to those who are involved in the criminal business of human trafficking.
He said that in this regard, institutions and organizations working for creating awareness among people and providing them with accurate information are commendable.
The Governor, while appreciating the efforts of Chief of Mission IOM, Pakistan, M.
Mio Sato, said that the International Organization for Migration was making great efforts to increase the capacity of government institutions as well as non-governmental organizations and civil society and to raise awareness among the people.
The Governor Punjab also congratulated the organizers for the successfully organizing the two-day training workshop on identifying the victims of human trafficking in Lahore, giving them access to relevant institutions and providing them support for rehabilitation.
The delegation was led by IOM Project Assistant Ayesha Panizai and Programme Assistant Nimra Nazir while representatives of civil society organizations, Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Zahida Parveen, Shahzad Naqvi, Ashfaq Nazar and Musa Ashfaq were also present.
