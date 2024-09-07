Open Menu

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Pledges Support For International Medical School At Muridke

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has committed full backing for establishment of an International Medical School on Narowal Road, Muridke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has committed full backing for establishment of an International Medical school on Narowal Road, Muridke.

The announcement came during the 16th session of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Saturday, where the governor, while presiding as the university's chancellor, praised Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz and his team for their outstanding contributions to the medical field, including offering 100 per cent tuition-free education to students.

The governor stressed his dedication to ensuring the university's continued progress and pledged his support to assist the KEMU in any capacity required.

The session was also attended by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, serving as Pro-Chancellor of KEMU, who underscored the government's focus on promoting quality medical research in Punjab.

He hailed the establishment of the International Medical School at Muridke as a major milestone for the province's healthcare education system.

During the meeting, the governor also approved KEMU's budgets for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Professor Abrar Ashraf presented updates on various development projects currently underway at the university.

The session was attended by notable figures, including Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry, Principal Secretary to the Governor Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, and other distinguished faculty members and officials.

