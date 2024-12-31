- Home
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Urges Political Parties To Demonstrate Maturity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 11:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has urged all political parties to demonstrate political maturity, stressing that their actions should prioritize the well-being of the people and contribute to serving the public in the most effective manner.
Addressing a reception at the residence of senior PPP leader Chaudhry Ikram Kamboh here on Tuesday, he said talks between the government and PTI was need of the hour.
A large number of party officials and party workers including senior PPP leader Azizur Rahman Chan were present in the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed his gratitude to the senior leader of the People's Party for inviting him to the reception. He praised their enthusiasm and passion, urging them to support the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the upcoming elections, believing that he has the potential to lead the country out of its challenges.
He said that there is no leadership currently advocating for the people, noting that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto fought for the rights of farmers and laborers, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto returned to the country during challenging times to serve the nation.
The Governor said that on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of "Pakistan Khapay" and saved the country from anarchy at that critical moment. Doors of the Governor's house are open for the people. He said that PPP believes in politics of service and always works for the welfare of the people.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that despite facing difficulties, our leadership made sacrifices for the solidarity of the country. He said that the solution to the problems of Pakistan lies only with Bilawal Bhutto. He added that when the government was stuck on the 26th amendment, Bilawal Bhutto took the initiative and things were resolved. He said that all political parties should show responsibility. He said that he welcomed the talks between the government and PTI, it was the need of the hour.
