Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the 'langar khana', distributed food to the deserving people and had lunch with those present here on Friday.

He said the PPP had always made sacrifices for the poor people. He said that philanthropists should stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to eliminate poverty in Pakistan. He said as long as he was governor, he would continue the mission of public service. He said the doors of the Governor's House were open for the poor people.

Sardar Saleem Khan said that Pakistanis did not need to panic in the current Pak-India tension. He said that chiefs of the armed forces are standing tall in front of the enemy. He said that the Pakistan Army is capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy. The governor said that those who spread fake news regarding Pak-India tension on social media did not deserve any concession. He said that Pakistan wanted peace but this should not be considered as its weakness.