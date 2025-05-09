Open Menu

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Visit 'langar Khana'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the 'langar khana', distributed food to the deserving people and had lunch with those present here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the 'langar khana', distributed food to the deserving people and had lunch with those present here on Friday.

He said the PPP had always made sacrifices for the poor people. He said that philanthropists should stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to eliminate poverty in Pakistan. He said as long as he was governor, he would continue the mission of public service. He said the doors of the Governor's House were open for the poor people.

Sardar Saleem Khan said that Pakistanis did not need to panic in the current Pak-India tension. He said that chiefs of the armed forces are standing tall in front of the enemy. He said that the Pakistan Army is capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy. The governor said that those who spread fake news regarding Pak-India tension on social media did not deserve any concession. He said that Pakistan wanted peace but this should not be considered as its weakness.

Recent Stories

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan ..

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president t ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19

2 minutes ago
 India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ..

India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Chiniot district administration on high alert for ..

Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..

2 minutes ago
 Murder case accused arrested

Murder case accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG ..

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

15 minutes ago
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggre ..

QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression

2 minutes ago
 Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab g ..

Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'l ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

2 minutes ago
 PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

18 minutes ago
 India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear state ..

India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan