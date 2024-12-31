Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Wishes A Prosperous New Year To Nation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 11:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has congratulated the nation on the advent of the new year and expressed the hope that the year ahead would prove to be a year of development, stability and peace for the country.
In his message on the eve of the new year here on Tuesday, he said "We, at the beginning of the new year, must renew our resolve to take the country to the place it was created for. We pray to Allah that in the new year, terrorism will be eradicated from the country.
" He paid tributes to the martyrs of security forces who laid down their lives for the country. He also prayed for the Palestinian and Kashmiri people that their sufferings would be reduced and they would be blessed with freedom.
The Governor said that he also appeals to the opposition to take the path of dialogue instead of chaos and disorder in the new year. He said that the public, especially the youth should refrain from aerial firing, one-wheeling .
