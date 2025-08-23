- Home
Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan Announces Blood Bank And Free Dialysis Center For Fateh Jang
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 08:57 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Saturday announced the establishment of a Blood Bank and a Benazir Bhutto Free Dialysis (Kidney) Center in Fateh Jang to ensure accessible healthcare for the people of the region
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Saturday announced the establishment of a Blood Bank and a Benazir Bhutto Free Dialysis (Kidney) Center in Fateh Jang to ensure accessible healthcare for the people of the region. The announcement was made during a public gathering at village Sidqal, Tehsil Fateh Jang, organized by Sardar Zaheer Khan, President PPP (Tehsil Fateh Jang).
On this occasion, in his address, the Governor noted that the absence of a blood bank from Rawalpindi to Jand has often resulted in the loss of precious lives in emergencies.
" To address this critical gap, a blood bank is being set up, alongside the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Free Kidney Center, for which President Asif Ali Zardari will provide the funds. The projects are being developed with the support of friends and well-wishers and will offer free treatment to all patients" he highlighted.
Governor Salim Haider Khan also emphasized his commitment to public service, stating that the Pakistan Peoples Party represents the poor and its mission is to secure their rights and struggle for their welfare.
He reaffirmed that he will continue to raise a strong voice for public issues with full energy and will never take any action that would embarrass the people of his constituency.
The Governor also highlighted his efforts to improve travel facilities for the people of Fateh Jang and Hasan Abdal, including the launch of an electric bus service under the CDA. He stated that Allah has bestowed upon him the highest provincial office, which he regards as a trust and a test to serve the public.
Later, the Governor visited different areas of Fateh Jang, offered prayers for the departed souls, and held an open court at the PPP Tehsil Secretariat to hear and address public issues. The event was attended by PPP district leaders, who accompanied the Governor throughout his visit.
