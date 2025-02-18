Punjab governor sees news pathways of love in Bangladesh media persons' visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A 10-member media delegation from Bangladesh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and expressed the desire to foster bilateral relations in all sectors and people-to-people ties during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomed the guests to the Governor’s House and said that their arrival was a matter of pride for him. He expressed the hope that the visiting journalists will present a true picture of Pakistan on their return.

The journalists from Bangladesh are on a week-long good-will visit to Pakistan and exploring the historical city of Lahore during the second-leg of their tour. The delegation spent four days in Federal capital Islamabad and visited many places of historical significance in the first-leg of their sojourn.

Director General Press Information Department (PID) Lahore, Shafqat Abbas Khan, was present during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Sadar Saleem Haider Khan said that new vistas of cooperation will open under the interim government in Bangladesh, adding that more reciprocal visits in different sectors will usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries.

He further stressed the need of setting up urdu and Bangla language chairs in Pakistani and Bangladeshi universities, adding there was need for better understanding of each other and such visits were vital to the ideal of traversing new trails of love.

Head of the Bangladesh media delegation Fakhar ul Alam Khan thanked Governor Sardar Saleem Haider for inviting them to the historic Governor’s House.

He said that Pakistan and Bangladesh shared common history, culture and faith, adding there was need to find common grounds of cooperation between the two countries.

He said the delegation comprised journalists from the print and electronic media houses in Bangladesh, adding they see a tide of renewed relationship with Pakistan after the recent revolution in Bangladesh.

The media delegation invited Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan to visit Bangladesh, adding that they were bewitched by the beauty of the country, especially the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

The members of the Bangladesh media delegation presented a souvenir to Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.

Earlier, PID DG Shafqat Abbas Khan showed the Bangladesh journalists round different parts of the Governor’s House and briefed them on its historicity. He also presented a memento to the delegation on behalf of the governor.