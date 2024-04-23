Open Menu

Punjab Governor Sees Off Iranian President

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Governor sees off Iranian President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi along with his entourage departed for Karachi from Old Airport here on Tuesday evening.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman along with his wife Aisha Baligh and provincial ministers saw off the Iranian dignitaries.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for food and Livestock Bilal Yasin, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mehran Mawahid Far, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and other officers were present.

During the day-long visit to Lahore, the Iranian President and other dignitaries had a very busy schedule packed with multiple official engagements, reflecting the importance of bilateral discussions and cooperation between the two brotherly Muslim nations. These engagements aim to further strengthen the existing relationship and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors. After accomplishing the engagements in Lahore, the high-level Iranian delegation departed for Karachi.

It is to mention that this visit underscores the commitment of both the neighbouring countries to foster regional stability and prosperity through diplomatic channels and mutual cooperation.

